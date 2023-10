A man was shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 26-year-old man was sitting in a parked car when someone in a white sedan started shooting around 8:40 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Woodlawn Avenue.

The victim was shot once in the left shoulder and was transported to Jackson Park where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.