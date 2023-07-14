Man shot in groin during argument on Chicago's South Side

A man was shot in the groin during an argument in Chatham Thursday night.

At about 9:50 p.m., a 29-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with a known offender in the 8000 block of South Drexel Avenue when the offender produced a handgun and shot the victim, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim was shot in the groin area and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.