Man shot in head, body on Chicago's South Side: police

A man was killed after being shot in the head and body in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Around 4:06 p.m., police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue when shots were fired.

The man was struck in the head and lower body by gunfire, police said.

He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, according to police.

No offenders were reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.