Man shot in head, woman shot in chest while sitting in vehicle in Little Village

Two people were wounded after being shot in Little Village Sunday night.

At about 7:37 p.m., a 30-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 3100 block of West 25th Street when they were approached by two male offenders armed with handguns, Chicago police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The offenders then shot at the victims in the vehicle.

The 30-year-old driver of the vehicle accelerated rapidly to flee the scene, police said.

He drove to an area hospital, where both victims were listed in serious condition.

The man was struck in the head and shoulder. The woman was struck four times in the check.

No one is in custody.