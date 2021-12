A 35-year-old man was shot in the knee while standing outside in West Garfield Park, according to police.

Police said it happened around 8:50 a.m. Sunday, in the 4400 block of W. Congress Parkway.

The man took himself to Loretto Hospital with one gunshot wound to his left knee.

He is said to be in stable condition.

No one is in custody and Area Four Detectives are investigating.