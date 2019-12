A man was shot Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.

The man, 45, was on the sidewalk about 3:05 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Harrison Street when someone walked up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck twice in the leg and once in the groin, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Area North detectives are investigating.