Man shot in neck, face drives to Mount Sinai Hospital

A man showed up at a West Side hospital Saturday with critical gunshot wounds.

The 25-year-old drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, 1500 S. Fairfield Ave., at 4:49 a.m. with gunshot wounds to his neck and face, according to Chicago police. He is listed in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear where the shooting occurred as the man was unable to speak and no witnesses have been found, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.