Man shot in road rage incident on Lake Shore Drive

A 26-year-old man was shot during a road rage incident early Sunday on Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood.

About 2:20 a.m. he was driving in the 4500 block of South Lake Shore Drive when he got into a road rage incident with someone inside of a white SUV, Chicago police said.

The vehicles pulled over and as the 26-year-old approached the white SVU someone sitting in the back seat fired shots, striking him in the leg, police said.

The 26-year-old drove to the 1100 block of South Wabash Street and flagged down EMS, police said.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.