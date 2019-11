A 19-year-old man was shot Saturday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

About 8:10 p.m., he was walking east on 111th Street, when man walked up to him in the 11100 block of South State Street, pulled out a gun and fired shots at him striking him in the right ankle, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital where he is in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.