A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday in suburban Joliet, according to Will County sheriffs.

About 3:50 p.m., officers responded to 3rd Avenue and Anderson Avenue, for calls of shots fired and found the man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his torso, sheriffs said. Witnesses told officers they heard two gunshots and saw two males running.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was brought to the hospital where his condition was stabilized, sheriffs said.