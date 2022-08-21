Man shot in suburban Lincolnwood during verbal altercation with known offender: police

A man was shot during a verbal altercation in suburban Lincolnwood Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of West Devon.

At about 10:13 p.m., the 37-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with a known male offender, Chicago police said.

The offender produced a firearm and shot the victim, before fleeing the scene.

The victim was shot in the shoulder and transported to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.