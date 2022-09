A man was shot in the back Monday in Roseland.

At about 3:39 a.m., a 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 9600 block of South Calumet when a black Jeep approached and someone unknown fired shots at him.

The man was shot in the lower back, and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.