A 50-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in Little Village Thursday morning.

Police say the victim was in the 4300 block of West 26th Street at 5:15 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim did not provide any information about the offender. No other injuries were reported.

The shooting remains under investigation.