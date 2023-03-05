Man shot in the chest on Near West Side

A man was critically wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Tri-Taylor neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police say the 46-year-old victim was outside in the 2200 block of West Taylor Street around 5:30 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and began firing shots.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest, where he listed in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No arrests have been made. Area Three Detectives are investigating.