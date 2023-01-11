Man shot in the chin while driving on South Side

A 26-year-old man was shot while driving on Chicago's South Side early Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim was driving in the 2000 block of East 95th Street around 1:10 a.m. when he heard the shots.

He was struck once in the chin and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

The victim was unable to provide further details and there is no one in custody.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.