Man shot in the eye during argument in Logan Square

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded after being shot in the eye during an argument Sunday night in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The 37-year-old was arguing with another man around 10:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Kimball Avenue when the 39-year-old pulled out a gun and shot him in the eye, police said.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The 39-year-old was taken into custody at the scene and a gun was recovered, according to officials.

Area Five detectives are investigating.