Man shot in the face on NW Side

A man was shot in the face on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday morning.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was in the 5600 block of West Irving Park Road in Portage Park when he was shot.

The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the victim was unable to provide details about the incident.

No arrests have been reported. Area Five Detectives are investigating.