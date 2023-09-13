Man shot in the head after four gunmen open fire outside Chicago home

A man was shot in the head after four gunmen opened fire outside a South Side home Wednesday afternoon.

At about 4:38 p.m., a 26-year-old man was near the front of a residence in the 8800 block of South Yale when he was approached by a vehicle, police said.

Four occupants exited the vehicle, produced handguns and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the head and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

There are no offenders in custody. Area detectives are investigating.