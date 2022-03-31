Man shot in the head, critically wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side

A 23-year-old man was found critically wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side late Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was discovered shot in the 6100 block of South Martin Luther King Drive around 11:45 a.m.

The man was shot on the side of his head and upper left leg, police said. He is in serious condition at the University of Chicago Hospital.

Circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.