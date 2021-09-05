Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in the Loop, loses control of vehicle and hits light post

By Jenna Carroll
Published 
Loop
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was shot while traveling in his car in the Loop Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of South Wabash at about 11:45 p.m.

The man was shot in the foot, lost control of his vehicle and hit a light post.

He was transported to the hospital in good condition.

The offender was wearing a white hooded sweater and was traveling inside a white vehicle, police said.

Area Three detectives continue to investigate.