Man shot in thigh while walking in West Pullman: Police

A 41-year-old man was shot while walking outside in West Pullman on Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said around 10 a.m. the man was in the 11600 block of S. Halsted, when an unknown offender approached him, firing multiple gunshots. The man was shot in his left thigh and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in stable condition.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.