Man shot inside Bronzeville home

A man was shot and wounded inside a Bronzeville home Friday morning on Chicago's South Side.

The 23-year-old was inside a residence around 11:25 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the 600 block of East 38th Place, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center was listed in good condition, according to officials.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Police said the victim was not being cooperative with the investigation.

No one is in custody.