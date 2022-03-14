Expand / Collapse search

Man shot inside building on Michigan Avenue in South Loop

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Man shot inside building on Michigan Avenue in South Loop

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Loop.

CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was wounded in a shooting inside a building in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood.

About 2:56 p.m., the man was confronted by a male assailant in a building in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The gunman fired multiple shots, striking the man in the leg, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Police said the alleged shooter was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

Charges are pending and detectives continue to investigate.