Man shot inside building on Michigan Avenue in South Loop

A 52-year-old man was wounded in a shooting inside a building in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood.

About 2:56 p.m., the man was confronted by a male assailant in a building in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The gunman fired multiple shots, striking the man in the leg, police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Police said the alleged shooter was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

Charges are pending and detectives continue to investigate.