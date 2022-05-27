Expand / Collapse search

Man shot inside store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Englewood
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old man was shot inside of a store in Englewood Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 7300 block of South Halsted Street.

At about 1:10 p.m., the man was inside a store when an unknown offender entered, fired shots and fled from the location, Chicago police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

No one is currently in custody. 