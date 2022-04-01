Man shot inside Wicker Park business

A man was shot during an argument Thursday night inside a Wicker Park business.

The 21-year-old was arguing with another man who pulled out a gun and shot him around 8:45 p.m. in a business in the 1500 block of North Ashland Avenue, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP