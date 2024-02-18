Man shot, killed at convenience store on South Side: Chicago police

A 40-year-old man is dead after being shot at a convenience store in Englewood Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. in the 6300 block of S Ashland.

The man was in the convenience store when a suspect approached, pulled a gun and shot him in the head, according to Chicago police.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.

Police are still searching for the suspect and the investigation continues.