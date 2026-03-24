Man fatally shot near United Center on Chicago's West Side; suspects sought: police

The Brief A 67-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in the 2100 block of West Madison Street on Chicago’s West Side. Police said two armed suspects confronted the man and shot him in the head; he later died at Stroger Hospital. The victim’s identity and suspect details have not been released as the investigation continues.



A 67-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday on Chicago’s West Side, and police are searching for the suspects.

What we know:

The shooting occurred at 12:49 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Madison Street, according to Chicago police.

Police said the man was on the street when he was confronted by two suspects armed with handguns. The suspects fired, striking the man in the head.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity or further details about the suspects.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.