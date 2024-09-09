Man shot and killed while driving in Chatham: police

The Brief A man was fatally shot while driving in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. The shooting caused the victim's vehicle to crash near the intersection of 79th St. and Lafayette Ave. No suspects are in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.



A 30-year-old man was fatally shot while driving in the city's Chatham neighborhood on Monday.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue. The victim was driving westbound on 79th Street when someone inside a sedan that was also heading westbound opened fire, striking the victim multiple times in the head and body.

The victim’s vehicle then crashed near the intersection of 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.