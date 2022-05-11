Man shot, killed in East Side garage
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in the East Side neighborhood.
The 26-year-old was standing in a garage around 9:46 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Avenue M when a black vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
He was shot once in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released his identity.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.