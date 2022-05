A man was fatally shot Sunday night while standing in the kitchen of a West Town home.

The 20-year-old was in the kitchen around 9:34 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Maypole Avenue when gunfire from the alley struck him in the back, officials said.

Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.