Man shot, killed outside North Chicago home, police searching for suspect

The Brief Carl Marder-Grant, 31, of Waukegan, was shot and killed outside a North Chicago home Wednesday evening. Police responded to the 1600 block of Victoria Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and found him with a gunshot wound; he later died at the hospital. No suspect information has been released, and police are asking anyone with tips to contact them or Lake County Crime Stoppers.



A man was shot and killed outside a North Chicago home Wednesday evening, and police are still searching for the shooter.

What we know:

The incident happened at 5:30 p.m. at a residence in the 1600 block of Victoria.

North Chicago police responded and found the victim just outside the residence with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

According to the Lake County Coroner's Office, the victim was identified as 31-year-old Carl Marder-Grant, of Waukegan.

An autopsy performed Thursday showed he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details about the shooting or the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to call North Chicago Police at 847-596-8774, or Lake County CrimeStoppers here.