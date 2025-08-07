Man shot in both legs during Chicago robbery attempt, police say

The Brief A man was shot in both legs during an attempted robbery Wednesday night in the 6000 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Three armed suspects exited a gray SUV and demanded the victim’s belongings before firing multiple shots. The man, believed to be 18 to 21 years old, was hospitalized in critical condition.



A man is in critical condition after being shot in both legs during an attempted robbery late Wednesday on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

Chicago police said the shooting happened around 10:47 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The victim, believed to be between 18 and 21 years old, was walking outside when a gray SUV pulled up and three unknown male suspects got out, pulled a gun and demanded the victim’s belongings. The trio then fired multiple shots, hitting the victim in both legs.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and Area One detectives are investigating.