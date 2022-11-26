Man shot multiple times after 3 offenders gang up on him in Roseland

A man was hospitalized after being shot at by three people on the South Side Saturday morning.

Police say around 10:45 a.m. a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times by multiple offenders in the 11200 block of South Martin Luther King Drive.

The man was standing outside in the Roseland neighborhood when the three unknown offenders began shooting.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition after sustaining gunshot wounds to left hand, left thigh, and both sides of the body.

The offenders got away. Area detectives are investigating.