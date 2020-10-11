Man shot multiple times in South Chicago

A man was shot multiple times in South Chicago Sunday.

About 12:45 p.m., a 23-year-old man was in a home in the 7900 block of South Marquette Avenue when someone entered the home and shot the man multiple times, Chicago police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

Police said multiple people in the home who witnessed the shooting refused to tell officers details of the shooting. No one has been arrested, and Area Two detectives are investigating.