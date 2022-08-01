Man slashed multiple times in the Loop, seriously wounded

A 27-year-old man was cut several times in a stabbing early Monday in the Loop.

The man was in the 200 block of North LaSalle Street around 3:45 a.m. when he was cut multiple times, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according to officials.

Police initially said the man was stabbed but updated their report to say he suffered multiple lacerations to the body.

Area Three detectives were investigating.