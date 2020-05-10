Man shot near Chicago police station

article

A man was shot near a Chicago police station in Gresham on the South Side.

The 29-year-old was walking about 10:35 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Halsted Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the abdomen, Chicago police said. He ran to the 6th District police station, 7808 S. Halsted St., where officers called him an ambulance.

From there, the man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was in fair condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.