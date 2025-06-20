Man shot near downtown Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, suspect on the run: police
CHICAGO - A man is hospitalized after he was shot near a downtown Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria on Friday evening, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of North Wells Street.
Police said a 36-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when he got into a physical altercation with another man, who then pulled out a gun and shot him in the left arm.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.
What's next:
No arrests have been made. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.