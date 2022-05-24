Man, 42, shot in the nose in South Shore drive-by

A man was shot in the nose Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 42-year-old man was walking into a house around 8:33 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Escanaba Avenue when someone in a black sedan opened fire, police said.

He was struck in the nose by the gunfire and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE PAGE

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.