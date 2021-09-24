Man shot on CTA bus in Irving Park, no suspect in custody

A 37-year-old man was shot on a CTA bus in Irving Park Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 3700 block of North Kimball.

At about 7:50 p.m., the victim was on the bus when he and a male suspect became involved in a verbal altercation, police said.

The suspect then produced a handgun and fired shots, striking the victim in the hip area.

The victim is listed in good condition.

No offenders are in custody.

Detectives continue to investigate.