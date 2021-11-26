Man shot on Englewood porch

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood.

Around 5 p.m., the 20-year-old was on the front porch of a home in the 5800 block of South Carpenter Street when someone inside a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and started shooting, police said.

The 20-year-old was struck in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP