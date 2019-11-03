Man shot on I-57 in Posen

A man was shot Sunday while driving along Interstate 57 in south suburban Posen.

The man, 39, was southbound about 1:48 a.m. when someone opened fire near 147th Street, Illinois State Police said. The man was struck and hospitalized with a gunshot wound that was not thought to be life-threatening.

All southbound lanes were shut down at 147th Street between 3:23 a.m. and 5:31 a.m., police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.