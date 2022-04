A man was shot while standing on a sidewalk early Monday in the Streeterville neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was standing around 1 a.m. at 628 N. McClurg Court when he was shot in the ankle, police said.

The man was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said. He was reportedly uncooperative with officers.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

