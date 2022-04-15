Man shot while riding bike on Chicago's Near West Side

A man was shot and seriously wounded while riding his bicycle early Friday on Chicago's Near West Side.

The man, who is in his 50s, was traveling southbound in the 300 block of South California Avenue when someone in a vehicle started shooting at him, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the hand, arm and leg, according to officials.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.