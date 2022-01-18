Man shot, robbed in South Shore

A man was shot and robbed by a group of people Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 47-year-old was approached by three people, two of which were armed, around 8:40 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue, police said.

He was shot in the leg and one of the attackers stole items from his pockets before all three fled the scene, police said.

The man took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition was not listed.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.