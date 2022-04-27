Man shot, seriously wounded while riding in car in Englewood

A man was shot wile riding in a car Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 20-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle when he was struck in the neck by gunfire around 9:51 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Yale Avenue, according to police.

He was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital where he was listed in serious condition and will be transferred to Stroger Hospital, officials said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

