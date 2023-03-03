Man shot, seriously wounded while sitting in parked car on Southwest Side

A man was shot and seriously wounded Thursday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 27-year-old was sitting in a parked car around 8:42 a.m. when someone in a Hyundai started shooting at him in the 5000 block of South Spaulding Avenue, police said.

The victim was taken by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.