Man shot to death, 2 hurt at large party near Crete

A Chicago man was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting Friday at a large party near south suburban Crete.

Will County sheriff’s deputies were called about several fights at 11:54 p.m. at a home in the 25000 block of Stoney Island Avenue in an unincorporated area near Crete, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. About 150 to 200 people were estimated to be at the party.

The first deputy on the scene saw someone open fire from a distance at a large group of partygoers outside the home, according to the sheriff’s office. Individuals in the group were also fighting with each other.

Authorities found 23-year-old Deangelo Young of Chicago inside the home with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Paramedics took a second person to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, the sheriff’s office said. A third victim was driven to a hospital by partygoers and was stabilized.

Initial reports from investigators “indicate that most, if not all individuals at the residence were not from the local area,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Daryl Morse at 815-727-8574, ext. 4947, or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.