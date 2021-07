A male was shot to death Sunday in Gresham on the South Side.

The male was near the street about 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 79th Street when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the stomach and he was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical center hasn’t released his name or age.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.

