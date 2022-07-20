Man shot to death in South Shore alley

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in an alley in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was found on the ground in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso around 9:55 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Coles Avenue, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.