Man shot to death in south suburban Chicago Heights

A 23-year-old man was shot to death in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Donta Scruggs was in the 400 block of Normal Avenue when he was shot multiple times, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died.

An autopsy conducted Sunday confirmed he died of his gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Chicago Heights police were not available for comment Sunday afternoon.